Local NHS Trust signs Pregnancy Loss Pledge in honour of Baby Loss Awareness Week

To mark the start of Baby Loss Awareness Week, the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has made a commitment to support staff through the challenges of miscarriage and pregnancy loss, by signing the Miscarriage Association’s Pregnancy Loss Pledge.

The Pregnancy Loss Pledge aims to demonstrate the Trust’s dedication to ensuring employees who experience such a traumatic event receive the care and support they need.

Vicki Robinson, Chief Executive of the Miscarriage Association, said: “We’re delighted that Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has taken the important step of signing our Pregnancy Loss Pledge. By doing so, they are making an important commitment to supporting employees at what can be a really difficult and distressing time.

“They have worked to support their Pledge and employees by providing a compassionate and supportive work environment, introducing clear policies on pregnancy-related leave, and equipping managers with the tools they need to navigate sensitive situations and conversations.”

The local Trust will also hosts fundraising events and light up their buildings throughout the week in honour of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

This pledge aligns with the Trust’s ongoing support for Baby Loss Awareness Week, an opportunity for bereaved parents and families to unite with others across the world to commemorate their babies’ lives and lost pregnancies.

The week also raises awareness of pregnancy and baby loss and highlights the support for anyone affected.

Talib Yaseen, Chief Nursing Officer at the Trust, said: "By supporting Baby Loss Awareness Week and signing the Pregnancy Loss Pledge, we are reinforcing our commitment to offering bereaved parents and families a platform to share their experiences and access the support they need.

"The pledge ensures that our staff receive the care, compassion, and flexibility they deserve during such a challenging time. Together, through this pledge and our ongoing efforts, we hope to raise awareness, improve care and outcomes for those affected by pregnancy and baby loss, and raise funds for charities dedicated to supporting them.”

Throughout the week, the Trust will also host a series of events across its hospitals, Pinderfields, Pontefract, and Dewsbury, aimed at raising awareness and offering support including hosting a bake sale and lighting up their three hospital buildings in Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury.

All funds raised will go toward supporting Sands, 4Louis, and the Miscarriage Association.