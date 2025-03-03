Lymphoedema Service encourages people to seek support at The Prince of Wales Hospice

By Leanne Clarke
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 15:30 BST

The Prince of Wales Hospice is encouraging local people to access their service if they experience signs of swelling linked to a condition known as Lymphoedema.

Lymphoedema affects an estimated 400,000 people in the UK and can have a significant impact on quality of life.

It often affects mobility, physical appearance and mental wellbeing.

People who go through cancer treatment are most commonly affected and at risk of developing Lymphoedema.

It can also be genetic or caused by injury, trauma, infection or lifestyle factors.

Stephanie Gillis, Clinical Director at The Prince of Wales Hospice said: "People may notice swelling in the limbs or other areas, difficulty fitting into clothes or shoes, and jewellery can feel tight on fingers. Without treatment, the condition can worsen over time.

"We advise anyone experiencing these symptoms to visit their GP, who can refer them to a Lymphoedema clinic.

"Alternatively, people can self-refer by contacting our service directly.”

The Lymphoedema Team provides a range of support to help patients self-manage their condition, including advice on techniques to help manage the condition, compression garments, skincare, infection prevention, exercise, fluid drainage techniques, and weight management.

Currently, the team care for approximately 700 patients and provides the service from their main clinic at The Prince of Wales Hospice.

Michelle, who has been using the service since 2019, shared her experience: “The service is extremely good. The advice given to me has been so beneficial. My condition is well monitored, and it’s an excellent service, as always.”

For further information or to book an appointment, please contact the Lymphoedema Teamon 01977 781459, or visit www.pwh.org.uk/lymphoedema.

