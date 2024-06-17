Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been taken to hospital following an accident at a Horbury industrial estate.

Emergency services attended the scene at Quarry Hill Industrial Estate earlier this morning.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police received a report from Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 9:32am today (Monday, June 17) of an industrial incident at Quarry Hill Industrial Estate.

"Yorkshire Air Ambulance also attended at the scene.

