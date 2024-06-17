Man taken to hospital following industrial accident in Horbury
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been taken to hospital following an accident at a Horbury industrial estate.
Emergency services attended the scene at Quarry Hill Industrial Estate earlier this morning.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police received a report from Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 9:32am today (Monday, June 17) of an industrial incident at Quarry Hill Industrial Estate.
"Yorkshire Air Ambulance also attended at the scene.
"A man has been taken to hospital with an arm injury which is not described as life threatening.”