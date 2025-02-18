Man who suffered cardiac arrest at Wakefield district factory and died for 10 minutes saved by two quick-thinking hero colleagues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two hero factory workers saved their colleague’s life after he collapsed at work.

John Smith began to feel ill before suffering a cardiac arrest at glass factory Verallia UK in Knottingley during a night shift.

The quick-thinking response of colleagues Eddie Docherty and Brian Winn, who used a defibrillator and performed CPR before paramedics arrived, saved his life after his heart stopped for more than 10 minutes.

Mr Docherty, a chief operator and first aider at the factory, said: “It didn't seem like anything was wrong, he just didn't feel well. There was nothing in my mind that it was serious.

Eddie Docherty, John Smith and Brian Winn

"He seemed alright. Sat down in a chair and he was talking and then he collapsed.”

Mr Winn performed CPR while a 999 call handler told Mr Docherty to get a defibrillator and shift supervisor Jolanta Pezda provided assistance.

Mr Dochety said: “I put the pads on and checked for a pulse. No pulse, so I administered the shock. I repeated that twice or three times and Brian continued CPR.

“And then the ambulance crew turned up with their equipment. It was all within 10 minutes of the initial call. It felt like a lifetime. It didn't seem like he was coming round.”

Eddie Docherty and Brian Wynn in the middle with Verallia UK directors Robert Lowe, Romain Barral, Sara Tucker, Patrice Lucas, Axel Guilloteau, Katia De Saint Germain, and John Naughton.

The ambulance crew worked on Mr Smith for about 40 minutes before taking him to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency surgery.

Mr Docherty said: “He texted me the next morning and said "cheers for last night, pal, I can't remember anything about it. You lads saved my life,’ and sent a picture of himself in a hospital bed.

“We were told he wouldn't have survived if we hadn't done what we did.”

The three have since been reunited and the hero pair presented with an award from company directors, which happened to be on the same day as Mr Smith’s 50th birthday.

Company managing director Axel Guilloteau, who represented the award, said: “The actions and crucial decisions taken by both men, and their ability to act quickly in a difficult and highly stressful situation saved their colleague’s life.”

Mr Doherty added: “I'm so glad he pulled through because it was looking very touch and go. I'm super happy.

“I've worked here 29 years and never had anything like that before.”