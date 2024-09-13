Meningitis alert as charity issues concern over sharp rise in cases - here's what to look out for

Meningitis Now, the UK’s leading meningitis charity, says it is concerned following the release of new data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showing a significant rise in cases of invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) across England over the past 12 months.

According to the report, there were 396 confirmed cases of IMD during 2022/23, compared to 205 cases in 2021/22—an increase that includes 33 deaths.

The charity says the near doubling of cases of the disease in England in one year has brought the figures close to pre-pandemic levels.

In light of the rising cases, Meningitis Now is urging the public to stay informed about the signs and symptoms of meningitis and to ensure they and their loved ones are protected by up-to-date vaccinations.

The charity says early recognition and treatment are crucial in saving lives and preventing long-term complications.

The report, which presents laboratory-confirmed data, reveals the majority of the cases are caused by the MenB strain, which remains the most prevalent form of meningococcal disease.

These figures reveal that the highest number of cases of IMD were found among 15–19-year-olds and 45–65-year-olds.

The next highest age groups affected were the over 65s, 20–24-year-olds and 25–44-year-olds.

Dr Tom Nutt, Chief Executive at Meningitis Now said: "While the decrease in cases during the pandemic provided some respite, this recent surge is a clear reminder that meningitis remains a critical health threat.

"We want to stress the importance of vigilance and vaccination. We urge everyone, particularly those in unvaccinated age groups, to familiarise themselves with the symptoms and to act swiftly if they suspect meningitis."

Figures collated by the charity from all available data show the number of cases across the UK has more than doubled in a year, with 497 cases of IMD in 2022/23, compared to 242 cases in the previous year.

Meningitis is an inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. It can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi, with bacterial meningitis being the most severe form.

The disease can progress rapidly, leading to serious health complications such as brain damage, hearing loss, or even death if not treated promptly.

Common symptoms include a high fever, headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, confusion, and in severe cases, seizures. Infants and young children, teenagers, and older adults are particularly vulnerable to meningitis.

Founded in 1986, Meningitis Now is the first and leading meningitis charity in the UK, driven by the vision of a future where no one loses their life to meningitis and where everyone affected gets the support they need to rebuild their lives. The charity’s work includes:

- Support: Providing dedicated support to individuals and families affected by meningitis, including financial aid, counselling, and peer support networks.

- Awareness: Conducting nationwide campaigns to raise awareness about the signs, symptoms, and prevention of meningitis, ensuring that more people are informed and able to act quickly in the face of this disease.

- Research: Funding groundbreaking research to develop better vaccines, improve treatments, and ultimately find a cure for meningitis.

- Advocacy: Working closely with healthcare providers, government bodies, and communities to advocate for better meningitis prevention and treatment policies.

Dr Nutt added, “If someone is ill and getting worse, trust your instincts and seek urgent medical attention. Call 111 or your GP. In an emergency dial 999.” For more information about meningitis or the work of Meningitis Now please visit their website at meningitisnow.org or follow us on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok at @meningitisnow.