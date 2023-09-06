News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Mid-Yorkshire Hospitals announces move to reusable tourniquets to reduce waste and save £20,000

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has announced a switch to the use of reusable tourniquets in their hospitals to reduce waste and save cash.
By Kara McKune
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Annual figures from the trust showed 330,000 disposable tourniquets, which determine the location of a suitable vein on a patient for drawing blood, are used each year – costing money and adding to the trust’s disposable waste.

At the start of 2022, a review of tourniquet usage across the trust began to identify a reusable alternative.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the assessment of a variety of samples, the Daisygrip reusable tourniquet was approved for trial at the trust’s hospitals (Pinderfields, Dewsbury District and Pontefract).

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has announced a change to reusable tourniquets across their hospitals.The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has announced a change to reusable tourniquets across their hospitals.
The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has announced a change to reusable tourniquets across their hospitals.
Most Popular

After receiving positive feedback, trials were then extended, leading to the introduction of the tourniquet throughout various departments.

Read More
Wakefield woman praises team who helped her after breast cancer diagnosis

Since the introduction of reusable tourniquets, the trust says it has seen a reduction in plastic waste, procurement savings of £20,000 and a substantial reduction in the number of single use tourniquets used.

Peter Leighton-Jones, head of sustainability, said: “It’s clear that there has been a gravitation towards disposable, single use items in the NHS over recent years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The time has now come to redress the balance and move towards a more circular style of healthcare, where items can be reused depending on the products in question, where it’s safe to do so from a health provision and infection risk perspective.

“It’s extremely positive that this latest initiative is moving us back in the direction of resource circularity and, in doing so, is saving money, reducing carbon emissions and avoiding needless waste.”

Related topics:PontefractNHS