Wakefield woman praises Pinderfields Hospital team who helped her after shock breast cancer diagnosis at 47

Pinderfields Hospital’s breast microsurgery team has been praised by a Wakefield woman who received a breast reconstruction following an unexpected breast cancer diagnosis at 47.
By Kara McKune
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

Louise Dougill underwent a mastectomy followed by a reconstruction in September last year several months after receiving the shock diagnosis.

She has expressed her gratitude towards the team, which is made up of two consultant plastic surgeons – Dr Will Holmes and Dr Nikos Lymperopoulos – and Sarah Bamfield, the only breast reconstruction nurse specialist in Yorkshire.

Laura said: “When I received my cancer diagnosis, my life was turned upside down.

Louise Dougill, from Wakefield has thanked the Breast Microsurgery team at Pinderfields Hospital.Louise Dougill, from Wakefield has thanked the Breast Microsurgery team at Pinderfields Hospital.
Louise Dougill, from Wakefield has thanked the Breast Microsurgery team at Pinderfields Hospital.
"I quickly found myself in a blur, having endless scans, biopsies and consultations at Pinderfields breast clinic.

“The breast care nurses provided phenomenal support during my visits and when it was decided that a mastectomy was essential, I met with Mr Lymperopoulos and Sarah to discuss my options for reconstruction.

"I felt like the weight of the world had been lifted a little, as they answered all my difficult questions with warmth and compassion.

“I was delighted and the care I received was first class - I can’t emphasise enough how the team’s positive, calming and knowledgeable approach has been critical in my ongoing recovery, emotional wellbeing and resilience.

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching Trust team covers Pinderfields, Dewsbury and Pontefract Hospital.The Mid Yorkshire Teaching Trust team covers Pinderfields, Dewsbury and Pontefract Hospital.
The Mid Yorkshire Teaching Trust team covers Pinderfields, Dewsbury and Pontefract Hospital.

"I am thankful that my cancer journey has been handled by this team of superstars at Pinderfields.”

Dr Holmes said: “Our focus is not only on providing the highest quality surgical treatment but also on giving each patient the emotional support they need during this challenging time in their lives.”

