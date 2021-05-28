Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for nine Covid-19 patients in hospital
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for nine coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 25 was up from seven on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 53% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 19.
Across England there were 765 people in hospital with Covid as of May 25, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 42% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 40%.
The figures also show that 13 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to May 23. This was up from five in the previous seven days.