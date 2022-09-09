News you can trust since 1852
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust caring for more than 50 Covid-19 patients

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 58 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Leanne Clarke
Friday, 9th September 2022, 1:44 pm

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 7 was down from 68 on the same day the previous week.

There were 75 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Across England there were 4,864 people in hospital with Covid as of September 7, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 46%.

The figures also show that 61 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to September 5. This was up from 46 in the previous seven days.

