Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust caring for more than 50 Covid-19 patients

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 7 was down from 68 on the same day the previous week.

There were 75 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Across England there were 4,864 people in hospital with Covid as of September 7, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 46%.