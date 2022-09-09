Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust caring for more than 50 Covid-19 patients
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 58 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 7 was down from 68 on the same day the previous week.
There were 75 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.
Across England there were 4,864 people in hospital with Covid as of September 7, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Most Popular
-
1
Wakefield people urged to reach out for help as part of World Suicide Prevention Day
-
2
Roll-out of Covid-19 autumn booster gets underway across Yorkshire
-
3
Take a tour around the new Queen Elizabeth Covid Vaccination Centre in Wakefield
-
4
Number of Covid patients being cared for by Mid Yorkshire Hosptials
-
5
Apply now to this Wakefield charity for community grants
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 46%.
The figures also show that 61 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to September 5. This was up from 46 in the previous seven days.