Mid Yorkshire Hospitals to offer discounted food to combat cost of living prices
The Mid Yorkshire Hospital NHS Trust has announced discounted food and drinks to help support patients and visitors throughout the cost of living crisis.
Discounted food and drink will be available at each of the Trust’s three hospitals, Pinderfields, Dewsbury and Pontefract, every Monday and Wednesday.
The following offers will now be available:
⇒ Jacket potato with a variety of filling options or fresh house salad – £1.50⇒ Manager’s special breakfast sandwich – £1⇒ Manager’s special lunch – £3⇒ Bottle of still water – 30p⇒ Bottle of flavoured water – 50p
The Trust said: “At Mid Yorkshire we understand the pressures that many are facing with the ongoing cost of living crisis and the impact this is having on the money people have available to spend.
"We are constantly reviewing our food and drink offering to provide the best value for money for our staff and visitors.”