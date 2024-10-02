Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust healthcare workers race to the top in Organ Donation Week challenge

169 staff members, including consultants, nurses, and administrative staff, have taken part in the NHS Blood and Transplant Race for Recipients.

In support of Organ Donation Week (September 23 to September 29) colleagues from the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust have successfully participated in the NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) Race for Recipients.

The Trust, which covers Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury District Hospitals, joined the nationwide initiative which motivates NHS teams to cover as many miles as possible through various physical activities.

Participants aim to reach a collective goal of 75,000 km, which represents the number of people currently waiting for transplants across the UK.

Dressed in pink, 169 staff members, including consultants, nurses, allied health professionals, healthcare support workers, and administrative staff from across the Trust’s three hospitals took part in the challenge - securing the Trust a third place ranking on the regional leaderboard.

Helen Buglass, Consultant and Organ Donation lead at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, and one of the participants, said: "A huge congratulations to everyone involved in this incredible achievement during the organ donation registers 30th anniversary.

"We accepted this challenge to highlight the importance of organ donation.

"As an Intensive Care Unit Consultant, I often see the life-saving impact of a patient’s decision to donate and how families honour that choice. It’s vital to keep spreading this message as the transplant waiting list grows and to discuss organ donation with loved ones.”

Throughout the week, the Trust has also engaged in several awareness-raising activities, including flying the organ donation flag, lighting up Wakefield Town Hall, Pinderfields and Dewsbury hospital sites pink, and hosting a celebration of life service to honour those who have passed.