Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust launches new Endoscopic Ultrasound Service in Wakefield hospital

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has announced its new Endoscopic Ultrasound Service (EUS), which was introduced in Pinderfields Hospital earlier this month.
By Kara McKune
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
The new service will use specialist cutting-edge technology to identify or treat gastrointestinal and pancreatic diseases and help to diagnose cancers of the digestive organs.

The introduction of this EUS service at Pinderfields Hospital aims to enhance patient experience and outcomes as, historically, patients from Kirklees and Wakefield have been required to travel to other centres in both Leeds and Hull.

The new service will use specialist cutting-edge technology to help to diagnose cancers of the digestive organs quicker.
The new service will use specialist cutting-edge technology to help to diagnose cancers of the digestive organs quicker.
James Gauci, consultant at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: "With the new service being added to our trust, we are providing accessible treatment for all.

"By introducing this service, we are eliminating the need for patients to travel long distances for this critical diagnostic procedure. And in turn helping to improve the patients experience when waiting for referred care.”

Starting from early October, the trust will begin accepting new referrals for the diagnostic EUS service, which can be made through a consultant or members of the trust’s upper gastrointestinal multidisciplinary team.

Len Richards, chief executive at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: "As a trust we are very excited about the possibilities that this EUS service brings to our healthcare landscape.

"The service can help to reduce waiting times for those referred for this procedure, and by being in the heart of Wakefield we hope it also eliminates stress and anxiety for the patients who would have otherwise had to travel further for this 30-minute treatment.”

