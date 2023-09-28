Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust launches new Endoscopic Ultrasound Service in Wakefield hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new service will use specialist cutting-edge technology to identify or treat gastrointestinal and pancreatic diseases and help to diagnose cancers of the digestive organs.

The introduction of this EUS service at Pinderfields Hospital aims to enhance patient experience and outcomes as, historically, patients from Kirklees and Wakefield have been required to travel to other centres in both Leeds and Hull.

James Gauci, consultant at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: "With the new service being added to our trust, we are providing accessible treatment for all.

"By introducing this service, we are eliminating the need for patients to travel long distances for this critical diagnostic procedure. And in turn helping to improve the patients experience when waiting for referred care.”

Starting from early October, the trust will begin accepting new referrals for the diagnostic EUS service, which can be made through a consultant or members of the trust’s upper gastrointestinal multidisciplinary team.

Len Richards, chief executive at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: "As a trust we are very excited about the possibilities that this EUS service brings to our healthcare landscape.

