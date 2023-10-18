Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust: Training team for Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals win prestigious NHS award
Mid Yorkshire Teaching Trust’s healthcare academy scooped the Excellence in Ongoing Learning and Development title at the NHS England Healthcare Support Worker Programme Awards.
The special event brought together healthcare organisations and professionals from across the country to shine a light on outstanding contributions to healthcare education and development.
The team were commended for their “dedication to continuous learning and innovation in the next generation of healthcare professionals”.
The academy, led by the trust’s professional development and education unit, provides vital training, development and support to healthcare assistants.
The assistants gain knowledge and confidence before being moved to hospital wards to care for patients.
Talib Yaseen, chief nursing officer at the trust, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this national recognition for our healthcare academy’s ongoing commitment to learning and development.”