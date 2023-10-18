News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust: Training team for Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals win prestigious NHS award

The training team for hospitals in Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury have scooped a top NHS award.
By Kara McKune
Published 18th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mid Yorkshire Teaching Trust’s healthcare academy scooped the Excellence in Ongoing Learning and Development title at the NHS England Healthcare Support Worker Programme Awards.

The special event brought together healthcare organisations and professionals from across the country to shine a light on outstanding contributions to healthcare education and development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team were commended for their “dedication to continuous learning and innovation in the next generation of healthcare professionals”.

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching Trust’s Healthcare Academy won big at this year's NHS England Healthcare Support Worker Programme 2023 Awards.The Mid Yorkshire Teaching Trust’s Healthcare Academy won big at this year's NHS England Healthcare Support Worker Programme 2023 Awards.
The Mid Yorkshire Teaching Trust’s Healthcare Academy won big at this year's NHS England Healthcare Support Worker Programme 2023 Awards.
Most Popular
Read More
Nurse celebrates incredible 50 year milestone at Pinderfields Hospital

The academy, led by the trust’s professional development and education unit, provides vital training, development and support to healthcare assistants.

The assistants gain knowledge and confidence before being moved to hospital wards to care for patients.

Talib Yaseen, chief nursing officer at the trust, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this national recognition for our healthcare academy’s ongoing commitment to learning and development.”

Related topics:NHSWakefieldPontefractDewsbury