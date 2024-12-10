Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust’s Maternity Service introduce personalised care booklet

Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust’s Maternity Service has introduced its first personalised care booklet for women and birthing people planning to have their pregnancy care at the Trust.

Called ‘MY Choices for Pregnancy, Birth and Beyond’, the innovative booklet provides a dedicated space for documenting thoughts, preferences, and decisions throughout the pregnancy journey.

It ensures that individual needs, priorities, and choices are recorded and easily accessible to health professionals.

The booklet is designed to support personalised care, a model that prioritises individual choice in how care is planned and delivered, focussing on what matters most to each person, ensuring that care aligns with their unique preferences and circumstances.

Amy Weighman Personalised Care Lead Midwife.

Amy Weighman, Personalised Care Lead Midwife at the Trust, said: "This booklet was created in collaboration with health professionals, partners including Maternity and Neonatal Voices Partnership, and women to provide all the information you need to guide you through every step of your pregnancy journey.

"Your community midwife will provide the booklet, and you can work together with your midwife, health visitor, and obstetrician to complete it as needed.”

Stacey Harrower and Amy Libell, leads for Maternity and Neonatal Voices Partnership, said: "We were pleased to be able to share real-life examples of how service users can shape their care journey, and to see that reflected in this work. We hope it will be an invaluable tool that empowers families to make informed decisions, while also offering the Trust a resource to support truly person-centred care.”

The booklet can be downloaded from the ‘patient information leaflets’ section at www.midyorks.nhs.uk/your-pregnancy.