More than 28,000 booster jabs given in Wakefield as NHS praised for efforts

It’s been a record week for booster jabs in Wakefield, thanks to the amazing work of NHS vaccination teams and partners across the region.

Over 28,500 vaccinations were delivered across the district, a jump of almost 60% compared to the previous week and the highest number of boosters delivered to date.

Additional appointments have been made available at all centres and hours extended, with staff at community vaccination centres, pharmacies and local GP services working tirelessly to get people protected as quickly as possible.

The number of jabs delivered across West Yorkshire rose dramatically throughout the week. Just 24 hours after the call to increase appointments, vaccinations were up by over 50% and by the weekend had almost doubled when compared with the same days the previous week.

Suzannah Cookson, Chief Nurse, NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Senior Responsible Officer for the Vaccination Programme in Wakefield said they could not praise staff highly enough for all they’d done to ramp up the vaccination effort:

“The response from both our vaccination teams and people in Wakefield has been brilliant. It’s fantastic that so many people are coming forward for their boosters, and we’re continuing to work flat out this week to get as many people jabbed before Christmas as possible.

“There are still some appointments available this week and we will be offering a range of bookable and walk-in appointments between Christmas and New Year so we are urging everyone to get their jab as soon as they are eligible.