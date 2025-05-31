More than 700 people have their say on closure of birth facility at Pontefract Hospital

The consultation on birth choices in Wakefield District has now closed, with more than 700 local people taking the time to share their views.

Since February, people across the district have had the opportunity to give their feedback on a proposal to not reinstate the birth facility at Pontefract Hospital while continuing to provide antenatal and postnatal care there.

People would still have access to a full range of birth choices, including home births, midwife-led units in Pinderfields and Dewsbury, and consultant-led care at Pinderfields Hospital.

Over 700 people took part in the consultations through drop-in sessions, online events, interviews and a survey.

All the responses received during the consultation will now be carefully reviewed and independently analysed.

The feedback will help inform a decision by NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board through its Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership Committee.

The Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership Committee aims to make a final decision on the proposal not to reinstate the birth facility at Pontefract Hospital at its meeting in September 2025.

This meeting will be held in public and anyone is welcome to attend and listen to the discussion.

Mel Brown, Accountable Officer for Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership, said: “Thank you to everyone who took the time to take part in the public consultation and share their thoughts with us.

"Your feedback is incredibly valuable and we will be looking at it carefully, to help us make an informed decision about how we provide the best possible care for families across Wakefield District.”

For more information, click here or email [email protected].