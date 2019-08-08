Mum's chilling warning about dangerous risks of using Lenor on kids' clothes

A mum has taken to social media to warn others about the dangers of a popular fabric softner.

Leah Reilly posted on Facebook after discovering a warning on the Lenor Spring Awakenings fabric softner.

She said: "Never seen this before but all mums need to know DO NOT PUT THIS ON YOUR KIDS SLEEPWEAR!!! Look there's a warning on the back of the bottle!"

She said the back of the bottle does state "Do not use this product: On children's sleepwear or garments labelled as flame resistant as it may reduce flame resistance."

Offering a more detailed explanation, someone on Facebook added the comment: "It rids the flame retardant off items after so long, so in a house fire you will have half or even less than half the time to get out of the house before everything that everyone sprays Lenor on is ablaze.

"It's scary I don't know why people are even joking about this."