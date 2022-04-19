'My life was saved by 15-stone weight loss': Wakefield woman shed more than half her body weight

Topping the scales at more than 25 stone, Stacey Gascoyne would avoid the scales, mirrors and clothes shopping, and would struggle to even walk short distances, but it was still not enough for her to address the issue.

It was not until she joined her mother at Slimming World in Wakefield in April 2019 and forced to weigh herself that she was horrified at just how many pounds she had piled on.

The 29-year-old was shocked into action and said: "I’d avoided the scales for so long and was mortified when I saw how much I weighed.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stacey said she would gorge on chocolate and biscuits.

"As well as being deeply unhappy with the way I looked, I knew my weight was affecting my health, too.

"I was severely asthmatic and couldn’t move an inch without needing my inhaler.

"It meant that I couldn’t run or play with my daughter - I even struggled just to walk her to school and back.

"I’d always been ‘the bigger girl’, but when I saw a picture of myself with my partner, Jordan, it gave me such a shock.

Stacey says she loves her new look.

"There’s no doubt about it, it has saved my life. I don’t need my inhaler now, and I’ve discovered a new love of walking and running."

She has gone from 25st 2lbs to 10st 8lbs in three years, a loss of nearly 14-and-a-half stone.

Stacey said that she had tried multiple fad diets and was even considering gastric band surgery, but said joining the slimming group was the "best decision" she had ever made.

She said she would gorge on biscuits, crisps and family-size bars of chocolate and go to all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants and gorge on "plate after plate".

Super slimmer Stacey Gascoyne topped the scales at more than 25 stone.

Slimming World encouraged her to put an eating plan in place, to consider her meals in advance and helped her budget better also, only buying what she needed.

Before, her typical day would see her eat a pastry or chocolate cereal for breakfast, a pre-packed sandwich with crisps and chocolate for lunch, a takeaway kebab or pizza for tea, with chocolate and biscuits in between meals.

Now she prefers to eat smoked salmon and eggs or fat-free natural yogurt with fruit for breakfast, a salad with lean chicken for lunch, and a Slimming World chicken tikka masala with rice and peas for her tea.

Stacey has also ditched the chocolate and biscuits for snacking on low calorie cereal bars and fruit.

She said: "I feel much more in control of my eating habits now - I’ve stopped going to the fridge when I’m bored. I love that I can have treats, too, and don’t have to cut out my favourite things."

In addition, her confidence has slowly returned. She said: "Now, I get out of bed in the morning and look in the mirror - something I wouldn’t have dreamed of doing before.

"I’ve gone from a size 32 and feeling far too self-conscious to go clothes shopping, to a size 10 and finding a passion for fashion.

"These days, I take an extra 20 minutes in the morning to choose an outfit and check what I look like – it’s a small thing but it brings me such joy!

"I feel I’m now living the life I was always meant to live. I can do activities with my family that I never thought possible and my confidence has grown massively.