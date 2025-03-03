Nationwide Wakefield to open free face-to-face dementia clinic in bank branch

Dementia UK will be sharing tips on tackling tough conversations around dementia ahead of free clinics in Wakefield this week.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dementia specialist Admiral Nurses will host clinics at Nationwide at 12 The Springs on March 4, 5 and 6 to offer tailored support and guidance to anyone affected by the condition, offering specialist support in a safe, comfortable and private space for people to discuss any aspect of dementia.

Open to anyone impacted by dementia, offering life-changing support to families and individuals in the area, the clinics will take place over the next weeks, and appointments can be booked via Dementia UK’s website here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clinics will offer practical and emotional advice on all aspects of dementia – from worries about memory problems, understanding a diagnosis and how the condition can progress to help with financial and legal issues.

Ruby Guild, Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK

Ruby Guild, Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said: “We’re looking forward to returning to Wakefield and Doncaster. Nationwide branches offer a safe and private space for people to access specialist support for dementia, and the Fairer Futures partnership is helping us bring face-to-face support to people in a familiar location.”

Debbie Crosbie, Chief Executive Officer of Nationwide, said: “Nationwide wants to help people live their best life possible, for as long as possible.

"By working with Dementia UK to fund more Admiral Nurses and turning our branches into dementia clinics, we’re helping to tackle the country’s leading cause of death.

"As a mutual, we work for the good of society as well as our members. We believe this and Nationwide Fairer Futures will change hundreds of thousands of lives for the better.”