A local service for patients suspected of having the condition was set up in April 2021, with 480 people having been referred to it thus far.

Symptoms of Long Covid include fatigue, breathlessness, chest pain and brain fog, although they vary wildly from patient to patient.

And the NHS fears there may be more people with the condition who are yet to receive the help they need.

A number of people infected with Covid have reported still having some symptoms weeks after they've tested positive for the virus.

Public Health principal Lisa Chandler, who is also a qualified respiratory nurse with 40 years experience, said medics were still learning about the illness.

Speaking at a health scrutiny meeting on Thursday, she said: "It is a new condition and the symptoms are so varied.

"I think there was a feeling among some people who had it during the first wave of Covid that they weren't believed.

"Hopefully that's changing now, because it's life-changing. They need to be taken seriously and listened to."

The condition affects people in different ways.

She added: "One of the most worrying things for me is you don't have to have been very poorly with a Covid infection to then go on and develop Long Covid later.

"Very few children develop Long Covid, but there are children who will.

"It makes it a very complicated picture."

Ms Chandler said that the people being treated for Long Covid were getting tailored support to help with their symptoms.

They have access to physiotherapists, neurologists and cardiologists, depending on the type of pain and discomfort they're suffering.

Although the numbers of people being diagnosed with Long Covid are in line with the national picture, there are concerns more are being missed because of the difficulties in getting a face-to-face GP appointment.

Labour councillor for Altofts and Whitwood, Josie Farrar, said: "I had Covid in August. I lost my sense of smell and taste.

"Taste has come back, but the smell hasn't. That causes me anxiety.

"All of these symptoms you're talking about here is everything I've got.

"I've been to see my GP and I've twice been diagnosed with a chest infection.

"I've never been asked about Long Covid or told about this service.

"The figures here do seem quite low. I wonder if it's because a lot of people just haven't been diagnosed."

Ms Chandler replied: "I'm really sorry to hear about your expeirence. We do think that people aren't coming forward.

"I'd hope the GPs are taking this seriously.

"We do need to give people more of a voice and we've got an event planned with the GPs next weeks to go over what they need to be looking out for."

More information and support around Long Covid can be found here.