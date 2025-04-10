New funding issued for local groups to get more people walking, wheeling and cycling in Wakefield
Community groups can now bid for up to £5,000 via the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s community grants scheme, to encourage people to get out and about in the region. The money will go towards specific active travel projects such as low-cost bike hire schemes, supplying walking and cycling equipment like walking boots and bike locks, free or reduced-cost bike repairs and servicing, or providing information about local cycling and walking routes. Previous successful applicants include the Lightwaves Community Trust, in Wakefield, that provided free bike storage for people in the community.
Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “This investment will enable community groups to help more people reap the benefits of walking, wheeling and cycling. “By choosing active travel as a way of getting around our region, we’re improving our health and wellbeing as well as tackling the climate emergency. “I’d encourage all those eligible to apply for this funding as we look to build a greener, better-connected West Yorkshire.”
Community, voluntary, and not-for-profit organisations are all eligible to apply for the grant, with applications now open.
For support groups wanting to apply for funding, the Combined Authority is hosting a series of online and in-person workshops from Thursday, April 17 to help refine ideas and develop application writing skills. The deadline for applications is Monday, May 5. For more information and to apply, visit: https://www.cyclecityconnect.co.uk/get-inspired/our-work-with-communities/community-grants/.
