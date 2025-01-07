Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the UK grappling with an obesity crisis and ultra-processed foods (UPFs) making up nearly 60% of the average diet recipe box Gousto has launched the ”Ultra Processed Plates” report to raise awareness about the long-term impacts of today’s eating habits and to shine a light on the healthy eating barriers in the UK.

In partnership with Dr Hilary Jones MBE, the report highlights the increased need for easier access to healthy, fresh food, following a paper by the government, revealing the UK is now the second biggest consumer of UPFs in the world at 56% of daily energy intake, 2% less than the USA and 36% more than Italy.

Informed by Dr Hilary’s medical expertise and AI technology, Gousto has developed ‘Michael’ offering a glimpse into humanity’s health 30 years from now.

Meet ‘Michael’, a glimpse into humanity’s health 30 years from now if we don’t reduce our Ultra Processed Food (UPF) intake.

It highlights the potential impact of excessive UPF consumption and lack of balanced diets full of fresh, nutrient-rich ingredients. ‘Michael’ illustrates how over-reliance on UPFs could lead to long-term issues like anxiety, asthma, diabetes, sleep deprivation, and weight gain resulting in aching and swollen joints, skin imperfections, and more.

Newly commissioned research conducted by Gousto, whose menu consists of predominantly fresh ingredients, with 11% of ultra-processed ingredients on its menu, has revealed key insights into the nation’s relationship with ultra-processed foods.

While more than three quarters (84%) of Brits are aware of the term ultra-processed foods and are concerned about the impact on their health, (65%) claim it’s still too difficult to avoid UPFs, with a whopping one in two (53%) admit they are unsure whether they’re buying ultra-processed foods or not when food shopping or eating out.

Additionally, the study highlights that three-quarters (75%) claim convenience remains a key driver in making healthier food choices, with over a third (37%) citing a lack of time and lack of inspiration (24%) as their main barriers to cooking from home.

“Ultra-processed foods aren’t inherently harmful, but when they dominate our diets and replace fresh, nutrient-rich foods, they can increase the risk of long-term health issues like cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders, and nutrient deficiencies,” said Dr Hilary Jones MBE. “A balanced diet full of fresh, whole ingredients is essential for preventing chronic conditions and supporting overall health. Scratch cooking is one of the most effective ways to minimise our ultra-processed foods intake and maintain a balanced diet. Recipe boxes like Gousto offer a practical solution, making it easier to prioritise nutrition without sacrificing convenience.”

The report also revealed that although over half (52%) claim to cook from scratch more often than they did two years ago, over a third (37%) say a lack of time and inspiration (24%) hold them back from cooking more regularly.

When considering health goals, eating more vegetables (36%), reducing sugar (30%), and reducing processed foods (23%) were among the top priorities.

"Convenience doesn’t have to come at the expense of nutrition,” said Timo Boldt, Gousto CEO and Co-Founder.

“Our research shows that convenience is the most important thing to Brits when it comes to healthy eating. We’re making it easier than ever for households to enjoy fresh, nutritious meals with fewer ultra-processed ingredients and zero hassle.

"We’ve doubled the size of our menu to 500 recipes, making it our biggest menu ever, offering 150% more healthy options than last year, catering to all tastes and household sizes, with dinners ready in as little as 10 minutes, all delivered directly to your door. I believe food is medicine, and the right diet helps us stay healthier for longer.

"But to truly empower people, we need greater transparency in the food industry and clear standards for classifying ultra-processed foods, so everyone can make better-informed choices for their health.”

The research reveals a further worrying trend: more than half (56%) admit they already find the information about UPFS overwhelming, with two-thirds (66%) claiming they would like to be more informed about ultra-processed foods so they can make better choices when food shopping.

This highlights a lack of awareness and underscores the urgent need for greater transparency and education around UPFs.

Gousto aims to inspire healthier eating habits, by making fresh, home-cooked meals the convenient option, without the hassle of supermarket shopping or meal planning.

Doubling the menu to over 500 recipes per month, including health-focused options like Calorie-Controlled, Veg Boost, and Protein Hit, Gousto, the recipe box with the most choice, offers a fresh alternative to traditional convenience options like ready meals and takeaways, which often contain far higher levels of ultra-processed foods.

With fresh, quality ingredients, an extensive range of meals that support balanced nutrition, and convenient home delivery, Gousto aims to make it easier for households to eat well.

Whilst calling on the industry to make changes, Gousto is taking strides to make healthier eating even more accessible:

UPF policy: A new UPF policy will ensure Gousto customers are more supported in making balanced, nutritious choices.

Greater transparency in nutrition: The recipe box will improve its nutritional labelling across its recipes to help customers make more informed choices.

Doubling down on healthy recipes: Gousto has doubled its menu options and expanded its Health Hub, offering 150% more healthy recipes per week in 2025 vs 2024.

Greater convenience: With trials for next-day delivery, the recipe box aims to make nutritious, scratch cooking, even more convenient.

With its enhanced offering of more recipe choices and more healthy options, Gousto has all the ingredients households need to thrive in 2025 without having to compromise on flavour or time, with dishes ready in as quick as 10 minutes.

For more information or to place an order, visit www.gousto.co.uk.