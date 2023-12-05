A new health and wellbeing centre is now open in Pontefract town centre.

The development is by Novus Health, which provides audiology, physiotherapy and dermatology services on behalf of the NHS.

NHS patients will be able to arrange an appointment six-days-a-week, including Saturdays, to see a qualified audiologist, physiotherapist or dermatologist at the new hub.

A choice of early evening slots will be on offer to offer convenience and flexibility outside the traditional working week.

Mayor of Wakefield Clr Josie Pritchard opens Novus Health in Pontefract with Chief Executive Luke Sreeting, Finance Director Paul Gomersall and Chair Patrick Wynn. Picture Scott Merrylees

Luke Streeting, chief executive of Novus Health, said: “We’re all about keeping things as local as possible and making NHS services more accessible to people across the Wakefield district.

"It’s why we employ local people and base our services where people live and work.

“While appointments for things like hearing tests still need to be arranged in advance, our high street hubs allow us to offer broader, more convenient support to NHS patients.

"For example, if a hearing aid user needs repairs, battery replacement or tube and dome replacements, they can simply walk-in without an appointment.”

Pontefract Health & Wellbeing Hub, located on Market Place, includes a soundproofed audiology room, rehabilitation gym and physiotherapy rooms.

It is the fourth health facility set up by Novus Health across the Wakefield district. The other hubs are in Normanton, Wakefield and Sandal.

Mr Streeting added: “We noticed a gap in our provision for the Pontefract area, so when the right premises became available, it was the perfect opportunity for us to breathe new life into the town centre.

“By basing ourselves in a location which is well-served by public transport, using local contractors to develop the premises, and employing local people, we’re making good on our promise to provide quality health services in Wakefield, for Wakefield patients, and delivered by Wakefield residents.”