New initiative aiming to enhance patient-centred care launches at Wakefield and Dewsbury hospitals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which covers Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals, has launched a new initiative focusing on patient-centred care.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Seeing the Whole Person’ was created with the aim of celebrating individuality and enhancing patient-centred care, by the Trust’s Division of Medicine.

The programme encourages families and carers to bring a meaningful photograph to the bedside of their loved ones in hospital, to create a more compassionate and empathetic care environment, whilst strengthening bonds between families and care teams

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These images could capture a special moment, a cherished place, or an important relationship, helping to honour the patient’s unique identity and life story.

Anisha Thomas, Ward Sister, Shanty Thomas, Staff Nurse, Tori Drury, Healthcare Assistant.

Justin Trewren, Matron at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, who is leading the initiative, said: “A bedside photograph can improve connections between staff, patients and carers, and also promote patients’ dignity of identity.

"Photographs at the bedside stimulate conversation and meaningful connections, humanising patients and enhancing person-centred care which brings meaning and joy to our work.”