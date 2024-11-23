New initiative aiming to enhance patient-centred care launches at Wakefield and Dewsbury hospitals

By Kara McKune
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 09:00 GMT
The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which covers Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals, has launched a new initiative focusing on patient-centred care.

‘Seeing the Whole Person’ was created with the aim of celebrating individuality and enhancing patient-centred care, by the Trust’s Division of Medicine.

The programme encourages families and carers to bring a meaningful photograph to the bedside of their loved ones in hospital, to create a more compassionate and empathetic care environment, whilst strengthening bonds between families and care teams

These images could capture a special moment, a cherished place, or an important relationship, helping to honour the patient’s unique identity and life story.

Anisha Thomas, Ward Sister, Shanty Thomas, Staff Nurse, Tori Drury, Healthcare Assistant.Anisha Thomas, Ward Sister, Shanty Thomas, Staff Nurse, Tori Drury, Healthcare Assistant.
Justin Trewren, Matron at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, who is leading the initiative, said: “A bedside photograph can improve connections between staff, patients and carers, and also promote patients’ dignity of identity.

"Photographs at the bedside stimulate conversation and meaningful connections, humanising patients and enhancing person-centred care which brings meaning and joy to our work.”

