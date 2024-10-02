Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new innovation space at Pinderfields Hospital will boost innovation and research within the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust and forge collaborative links across the region.

The new innovation space, operated by the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust and MY Innovation Space, will provide a creative environment for innovation and research, bringing together local businesses and entrepreneurs with clinical teams to cross fertilise ideas and improve business potential, in collaboration with the University of Huddersfield.

Based within the Trust’s Mid Yorkshire Clinical Research & Innovation Building (MY CRIB), it will act as a local hub for people and companies in the region, including Wakefield and Kirklees, and will help improve collaborations with other Trusts such as Leeds Teaching Hospitals with its Innovation Pop-up, and organisations such as the 3M Buckley Innovation Centre (3M BIC), Nexus, Health Innovation Yorkshire & Humber and Medipex.

MY CRIB also houses a clinical research space, where a team of over 40 dedicated staff is engaged in studies ranging from testing new devices and drugs to those helping to improve understanding of health issues.

West Yorkshire Mayor with representatives from the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, the University of Huddersfield and the University of Leeds .(Faye Hatton Photography )

MY Innovation Space forms part of the Huddersfield Health Innovation Partnership, a collaboration between the University of Huddersfield, 3M BIC, Kirklees Council’s Business Kirklees, the NHS, and other local and regional health and wellbeing partners, including Health Innovation Yorkshire & Humber and Third Sector Leaders.

The proposal forms part of a wider Huddersfield Health Innovation Partnership programme that provides organisations with access to mentoring, grants and exclusive industry-related events designed to drive innovation across the region. Other parts of this programme include the Huddersfield Health Innovation Network which creates a dynamic ecosystem of NHS, private, public and third sector organisations that work together to increase health innovation.

The Huddersfield Health Innovation Partnership (HHIP) is being delivered by the University of Huddersfield.

MY Innovation Space will also help cement links with the National Health Innovation Campus and a new health and wellbeing innovation centre that will be situated in the second building on the campus, due for completion in 2025.

The new centre will offer offices, labs, co-working and event space and a Health Innovation Maker Space and Visualisation Suite offering access to bespoke equipment and facilities for product development.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, who offiicially opened the space yesterday, said: “West Yorkshire has a proud history of innovation, and devolution is giving us the chance to go even further.

“We’re building on our high growth sectors like advanced manufacturing and the green economy, and our multi-million-pound Investment Zone will help us turbocharge our healthtech and digital tech businesses.

“This new innovation space in Wakefield will be vital for our plans for a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire, and it will help to transform healthcare for millions of patients around the world.”

Len Richards, Chief Executive of Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “As a Trust, every innovation and clinical trial we undertake has the ultimate aim of improving patient outcomes and transforming lives. This dedicated innovation space will support us in our ambition to work with partners to create new treatments, therapies and ways of working that will improve the healthcare landscape for our communities.”