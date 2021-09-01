New pop-up vaccination site opens in Pontefract with aim of jabbing all Next store staff

The pop-up vaccination site was opened on Monday at Next PLC on Elmsall Way (WF9 2XT) with the aim to jab all of the staff from the Next store, as well as staff from other businesses in the industrial estate.

The next pop-up event is open tomorrow, September 2, from 8am to 8pm.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Pharmacy2U has helped patients avoid over seven million trips outdoors by safely delivering over 17 million medicines directly to their door.

Phil Day, Superintendent Pharmacist at Pharmacy2U, said: “This is a vitally important service for people across the country, ensuring the most vulnerable in our communities get this vaccination and protect themselves against COVID-19.

"The NHS have been working above and beyond expectation for more than a year, and it’s important that they get the support they need.