New regional hub offering 'pioneering' clinical trials opens at Pinderfields Hospital

A new regional hub, which aims to transform patient experience by offering pioneering clinical trials and testing innovative new treatments, has been officially launched.

The NIHR Bradford and West Yorkshire Commercial Research Delivery Centre (CRDC) is a collaboration between Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust and Conexus Healthcare.

Funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), the CRDC will support the rapid set-up of commercial studies so patients can start accessing treatments and undergoing trials as early as possible.

The Trust ‘spoke’ of the CRDC will be run from its Clinical Research and Innovation Building.

The NIHR Bradford and West Yorkshire Commercial Research Delivery Centre has opened in Pinderfields Hospital.

The stand-alone building, on the Pinderfields Hospital site, boasts three clinic rooms, two consulting rooms, space for post treatment observation, as well as a welcoming waiting area and dedicated patient parking.

It also houses a dedicated pharmacy and pathology room with temperature monitored fridges and secure storage.

Dr John Ashcroft, Director of Research at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust and Deputy Director of the Bradford and West Yorkshire CRDC, said: “Patients involved in commercial research often have the opportunity to access new and innovative treatments or therapies that are not yet widely available to the public. This can be especially important for those with conditions that are hard to treat with existing options."

One Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust patient who has already benefitted from being involved in a commercial trial is Liz Morgan, from Featherstone.

Members of NIHR Bradford and West Yorkshire CRDC came together to officially launch the collaboration.

Liz was the first patient in the UK to take part in an international clinical trial examining different treatments for venous leg ulcers.

She said: “I was under the care of the community nurses, and they mentioned I may be suitable to take part in an upcoming clinical trial. I was keen to try anything that may improve my condition – I didn’t have any reservations at all.

“It’s been a great experience and it’s also rewarding to be able to play a small part in helping find better treatments for others in the future. I would encourage anyone given the opportunity to take part in a clinical trial to give it go.”