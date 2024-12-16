New research hub to open at Pinderfields Hospital thanks to £100 million investment

In a collaboration led by Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust will receive nearly £7 million of a £100 million grant to set up one of 20 new research hubs to find ground-breaking treatments.

The Bradford Commercial Research Delivery Centre will act as a regional hub for pioneering clinical trials - creating opportunities to test innovative new treatments with the latest equipment and technology.

These trials will build on research into cancer and obesity, as well as infectious diseases such as flu and respiratory syntactical virus (RSV).

The Mid Yorkshire ‘spoke’ of the centre will be run from the Trust’s Clinical Research and Innovation Building (CRIB).

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust research team.

The stand-alone building on the Pinderfields Hospital site, in Wakefield, boasts three clinic rooms, two consulting rooms, space for post treatment observation, as well as a welcoming waiting area and dedicated patient parking.

It also houses a dedicated pharmacy and pathology room with temperature monitored fridges and secure storage.

Dr John Ashcroft, Director of Research at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust and Deputy Director of the Bradford CRDC, said: “Clinical trials improve health outcomes for our communities.

"They provide access to new treatments and therapies that can be life-changing or even lifesaving.

"As a research active trust, research is already at the heart of what we do, and this collaboration will enable us to take this to the next level.

“We are thrilled our bid was successful, and the team is excited to work in partnership to deliver a high-quality and excellently performing Commercial Research Delivery Centre for the people of West Yorkshire.”