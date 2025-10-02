New therapy equipment brings treatment to home for stroke patients in Wakefield

Stroke and neurology patients in Wakefield are to benefit from new rehabilitation equipment, thanks to a successful bid from the MY Therapy neurology team at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trust has introduced a Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) kit for community therapy, which helps people with neurological conditions, such as stroke or multiple sclerosis, access faster, more effective therapy close to home.

The kits work by sending small electrical pulses to stimulate weak muscles. Repeated use helps retrain the brain and muscles to work together again, improving movement and strength over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With around 800 stroke patients seen in Wakefield each year, the FES kits are a major addition to the community therapy service.

Louise Freemantle, Clinical Lead Physiotherapist, Lauren Drake, Clinical Lead OT for MY Therapy Neuro team.

Until now, patients who needed neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) for upper limb rehabilitation often faced long waits, with referrals made outside the area.

Carol Spray, Service Lead for MY Therapy Adult Community Services, said: "Over 70 per cent of stroke patients experience weakness in their arms or hands.

"This kit means patients can start treatment straight away, with the aim of helping them regain arm and hand function.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyday activities like dressing, eating, or holding objects may become easier and patients will gain more independence."

Following changes to stroke rehabilitation guidelines in 2023, other local services had already begun investing in this equipment, creating differences in care.

Tim Hodgkins, Director of Operations for Adult Community Services said: "We are absolutely thrilled to finally have this equipment.

"It allows us to deliver evidence-based therapy here in Wakefield, without our patients having to wait or be referred elsewhere.

"This will improve patient outcomes and ensure fairer access to care for our community.”