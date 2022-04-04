NHS add nine new Covid symptoms to its official list - here's what to look out for

The extension of the official symptom list comes days after the Government ended its free Covid-19 tests.

Previously, people were warned a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a change or loss to the senses of smell and taste.

But now, more possible tell-tale signs have now been recognised and added by the NHS.

According to nhs.uk the signs of Covid-19 that people should be looking out for, include:

– shortness of breath

– feeling tired or exhausted

– an aching body

– a headache

– a sore throat

– a blocked or runny nose

– loss of appetite

– diarrhoea

– feeling sick or being sick.

A note on the NHS website adds: “The symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu.”

What to do if you have Covid symptoms

The advice is to stay at home and to away from others for five full days.

People who test positive are also asked to avoid meeting people at higher risk of Covid for 10 days as the virus can still be transmissible for up to 10 days after infection.

Free lateral flow tests ended last week.

On Friday, April 1, it was revealed that a record 4.9million people had Covid last week across the whole UK.