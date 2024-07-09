NHS at 76: Artwork installation celebrating community diversity unveiled at Pinderfields Hospital

By Kara McKune
Published 9th Jul 2024, 09:00 BST
In honour of the NHS’ 76th birthday, the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has unveiled a new, public mural at Pinderfields Hospital.

The mural, which has been created by visual artist Mo Barrangi and local artist Suzie Cross, is inspired by the Trust staff’s personal stories of immigration, hope, and daily life, and captures the diversity of their journeys and experiences.

The artwork is the outcome of a three-month artistic residency at Pinderfields Hospital in partnership with Our Year Wakefield: a year-long programme bringing events and activities to everyone across the Wakefield district.

A film about the making of the mural is currently in production and will air later this year as part of the celebration.

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust is celebrating the NHS' 76th birthday with the unveiling of a new mural at Pinderfields Hospital.

The installation has been commissioned by Unlimited, an arts commissioning body that supports, funds and promotes new work by disabled artists for UK and international audiences.

Keith Ramsay, Chair of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust said: “We were delighted to be offered the art installation as part of Our Year Wakefield. A great project to celebrate our community’s diversity. What was once a bleak concrete wall is now filled with colour and will be appreciated by both staff and patients.

"On behalf of the Trust I wish to say thank you to Mo for capturing and interpreting our staff’s voice in your unique and inspiring style.

“As we celebrate another birthday in the NHS, I want to also take the opportunity to thank our incredible staff and volunteers, past and present, for all that they do, making our organisation what it is today.”

