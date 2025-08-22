The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has announced an increase in car parking costs across their three sites.

From September 1, visitors will be required to pay an additional 50p on top of existing charges for all visitor car parks at Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury Hospital.

Short visits under 20 minutes will remain free of charge and all current concessions will continue – including free parking for Blue Badge holders and discounted rates for frequent hospital attenders.

A spokesperson for the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: “We understand that any increase in cost can be difficult, especially during times of financial pressure.

"This decision was made with careful consideration and is part of our commitment to protecting frontline services.

"By making small changes in non-clinical areas like parking, we aim to avoid reductions in direct patient care”.

Later this year, the Trust will also upgrade their car parking infrastructure with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology, which aims to monitor real-time car park usage.