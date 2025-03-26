NHS Trust assures 'cladding is safe' as upgrade work begins on Pinderfields Hospital exterior
The work, which aims to improve the hospital’s building, will primarily focus on the building facades in the courtyard areas.
To facilitate this, scaffolding was assembled earlier this month, with the upgrade work set to take place until summer.
The specific locations and dates are:
Courtyard 3: Scaffolding assembled on March 4, works completed by May 12.
Courtyard 2a and 2b: Scaffolding assembled on March 4, works completed by June 30.
Courtyard 1: Scaffolding assembled from July 9, works completed by August 19.
A spokesperson for the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “We understand that the term ‘cladding’ may raise concerns, especially given past incidents.
"However, we want to assure our staff and patients that the current cladding is safe.
"This replacement is part of our routine maintenance and upgrade work to ensure our buildings continue to meet the highest fire safety standards.”
