NHS Trust assures 'cladding is safe' as upgrade work begins on Pinderfields Hospital exterior

By Kara McKune
Published 26th Mar 2025, 09:00 BST
The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has reassured patients and visitors over the work taking place on Pinderfields’ exterior panelling.

The work, which aims to improve the hospital’s building, will primarily focus on the building facades in the courtyard areas.

To facilitate this, scaffolding was assembled earlier this month, with the upgrade work set to take place until summer.

The specific locations and dates are:

Work on the exterior of Pinderfields Hospital began earlier this month.placeholder image
Courtyard 3: Scaffolding assembled on March 4, works completed by May 12.

Courtyard 2a and 2b: Scaffolding assembled on March 4, works completed by June 30.

Courtyard 1: Scaffolding assembled from July 9, works completed by August 19.

A spokesperson for the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “We understand that the term ‘cladding’ may raise concerns, especially given past incidents.

"However, we want to assure our staff and patients that the current cladding is safe.

"This replacement is part of our routine maintenance and upgrade work to ensure our buildings continue to meet the highest fire safety standards.”

