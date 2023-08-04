NHS Trust charity launches appeal in final push for new MRI suite at Pinderfields Hospital

The charity raises funds to support the work of the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust.

The £6 million development will see a new diagnostic suite created within Pinderfields, including the installation of a state-of-the-art 3.0 Tesla MRI scanner, and is almost completely funded, with Trust budget allocations and a grant from NHS England.

The appeal to reach the target of £1.25 million is already underway, with almost £500,000 raised, having secured some major grants from local corporate Sovereign Health Care and from the national grant-maker the Garfield Weston Foundation.

MY Hospitals Charity is appealing to communities to help raise vital funds towards their new diagnostic suite created within Pinderfields.

Now, the charity is urging the local communities across Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury, to join a fitness challenge and get behind the appeal in a bid to raise the final £750,000 by the end of the year.

The ‘Miles for MRI’ challenge encourages people to consider walking or running 17 miles over the course of a single day, week or month, gaining sponsorship to raise funds – which is the equivalent of the 34,221 MRI scans the Trust conducted last year, converted to steps.

Alternatively, fundraisers can create their own challenge; from dress down days, non-uniform days and cake sales.

Those with a head for heights might also choose to take part in the MRI abseil, in partnership with Wakefield Cathedral, on September 16.

Len Richard, Chief Executive of Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: “MY MRI Appeal is one of the largest projects the charity has ever appealed for and we’re overwhelmed by the generosity of supporters.

“We’re excited to launch the next phase of the project and reach out to the public for their support to reach our target.

“We want to provide our patients with access to first-rate healthcare, facilities and services, as well as being invested in being at the forefront of cutting-edge research.

"The Radiology department at Pinderfields Hospital ambition to build an MRI diagnostic suite will bring diagnoses and treatments in line with other major centres across the UK will truly be a game changer. Help us achieve extraordinary.”