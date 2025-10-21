NHS Trust recognised at Regional Apprenticeship and Skills Awards for Wakefield College student placements
Representatives from the NHS Trust attended the event, in York, on October 15 – where they were shortlisted for the Gatsby T Level Employer of the Year award.
This award celebrates employers who’ve gone the extra mile to support T Level students and make them feel part of the team.
The 22nd annual National Apprenticeship and Skills Awards challenges top employers, apprentices, T Level students and those who champion skills across England to come forward and show how apprenticeships and T Levels have made a real difference to their organisation and careers.
Emma and Sarah from the Trust's Professional Development and Education Team (PDEU) attended the event, during ‘T Levels Week’ - which celebrates the impact of technical education across the UK.
The PDEU team, along with colleagues across the Trust, has been working hard to establish T Level health placements for students specifically from Wakefield College and Kirklees College.
With a new intake of students starting in January, these placements offer a valuable opportunity to gain hands-on experience on the wards, work alongside clinical teams, and develop skills that will support their future careers in healthcare.
Following the students’ success, the Trust was recognised as the ‘Employer of the Year’.
The award judges praised the “robustness” of the induction programme for T Level students and presented the Trust with the highly commended award.