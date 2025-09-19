NHS Trust secures £5 million government grant to accelerate net zero goals at Pinderfields and Pontefract Hospital

The NHS Trust, which ovesees Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals, has been awarded a £5 million government grant to continue its carbon reduction efforts.

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has been awarded a £5 million government grant to continue its carbon reduction efforts and drive forward its commitment to achieving net zero.

The funding, secured through phase four of the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, will enable the Trust to implement cutting-edge energy-saving technologies across its estate.

Key projects include major decarbonisation works at Pontefract Hospital’s main building and the pathology building at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield.

Delivered by Salix Finance on behalf of the government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, the scheme supports public sector organisations in transitioning to low-carbon heating, renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions, such as air source heat pumps, solar panels and insulation.

Peter Leighton-Jones, head of dustainability at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “As a key anchor institution in our region, we’re proud to be leading the way in climate action. This funding empowers us to invest in sustainable technologies that not only reduce our environmental impact but also create healthier, more resilient spaces for our patients, staff, and communities.

“It’s a clear signal of our determination to secure external funding and deliver long-term value while easing pressure on internal budgets.”

The investment marks a significant step in helping the Trust, and the wider health service, meet the ambitious target of net zero by 2040.

The funding, as well as other investments, will support a range of initiatives through to March 2028, including the installation of air source heat pumps and LED lighting upgrades across the Trust’s estate.