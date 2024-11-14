NHS Trust shares warning as A&E departments across local hospitals are 'extremely busy'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Trust, which oversees Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury District hospitals, are anticipating even higher attendances within their A&E departments as the weather gets colder.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will mean that people who attend A&E with injuries or conditions that aren’t serious or life threatening may have to wait a very long time to be seen.

A spokesperson for the NHS Trust said: “Members of the public can help by making sure they are making the right choice when accessing healthcare services and by thinking carefully before coming to A&E.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are unwell and are unsure which healthcare service you need, call or access NHS 111 online, where you will be directed to the most appropriate care for your health need.

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust are seeing an increased number of attendances to their A&E departments across West Yorkshire.

"If you are in a serious or life-threatening situation, it’s important you still do continue to come forward.”

Alongside NHS 111, there are a number of alternative healthcare options available to patients in the local area.

Local pharmacies can help with minor illnesses and injuries, and, for those within the Wakefield district, King Street Walk in Centre in Wakefield is open seven days a week, between 10am and 10pm, to help diagnose and treat urgent, non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patients can also contact their GP practice, or, if you are feeling unwell outside of normal surgery opening hours, simply call your GP practice number as usual and your call will automatically go through to GP Care Wakefield, Wakefield’s evening and weekend GP service.

Further information on when to visit A&E can be accessed via: togetherwe-can.com/when-to-visit-ae/