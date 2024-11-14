NHS Trust shares warning as A&E departments across local hospitals are 'extremely busy'

By Kara McKune
Published 14th Nov 2024
The Trust, which oversees Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury District hospitals, are anticipating even higher attendances within their A&E departments as the weather gets colder.

This will mean that people who attend A&E with injuries or conditions that aren’t serious or life threatening may have to wait a very long time to be seen.

A spokesperson for the NHS Trust said: “Members of the public can help by making sure they are making the right choice when accessing healthcare services and by thinking carefully before coming to A&E.

“If you are unwell and are unsure which healthcare service you need, call or access NHS 111 online, where you will be directed to the most appropriate care for your health need.

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust are seeing an increased number of attendances to their A&E departments across West Yorkshire.

"If you are in a serious or life-threatening situation, it’s important you still do continue to come forward.”

Alongside NHS 111, there are a number of alternative healthcare options available to patients in the local area.

Local pharmacies can help with minor illnesses and injuries, and, for those within the Wakefield district, King Street Walk in Centre in Wakefield is open seven days a week, between 10am and 10pm, to help diagnose and treat urgent, non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries.

Patients can also contact their GP practice, or, if you are feeling unwell outside of normal surgery opening hours, simply call your GP practice number as usual and your call will automatically go through to GP Care Wakefield, Wakefield’s evening and weekend GP service.

Further information on when to visit A&E can be accessed via: togetherwe-can.com/when-to-visit-ae/

