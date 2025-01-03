NHS trust that runs Wakefield and Dewsbury district hospitals charged staff more than a million in parking fees
The GMB said NHS trusts across Yorkshire and the North East collected £15 million in car parking charges last year – the highest amount in the country.
Figures released by NHS Digital show health workers in the region forked out a total of £14,568,314 to park at work in the financial year 2023/24.
The trust that charged the second most was by Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust with more than £1.3 million.
GMB’s NHS pay claim submitted earlier this year called for NHS staff car parking charges to be scrapped.
Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said: "NHS workers have had their first above inflation pay rise after almost 15 years of cuts.
“They’ve suffered rocketing workloads, chronic understaffing and the fallout from a global pandemic.
“Health workers are on their knees – they need help and support.
“Charging them to park is kicking them while they are down.
“GMB calls on the government and NHS employers to do the right thing and scrap staff car parking charges.”
Mid Yorkshire said the fees were invested into parking facilities or reinvested back into the trust.
Len Richards, chief executive officer, at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “Our staff car parking charges vary by pay grade, with those on a higher grade paying the most.
"In addition, staff who permanently work night shifts or who are blue badge holders do not pay for parking.
“The funds we receive from parking charges, whether they are for staff or visitors, are used to help cover the costs of providing parking facilities.
"This has the added benefit of not detracting from the money we would spend on direct patient care.
"Any additional funds are reinvested back into the trust, to make improvements for the benefit of everyone.
“Over recent years we have significantly invested in expanding our car parks to increase the number of parking spaces for staff.
“In addition, we have increased lighting and security patrols to make our car parks safer for drivers and their vehicles.
"We have also introduced the free and accessible 113 bus service that runs hourly between our three hospital sites.”