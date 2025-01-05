Not so mean: Dr Grinch visits Pinderfields Hospital to entertain NHS staff and patients

The Yorkshire Grinch surprised both patients and NHS staff at Pinderfields.

Ryan Swain, 34, who plays the character, visited the hospital on Thursday to entertain patients, staff, relatives, and friends.

Even dressing the character in full scrubs with a stethoscope titling his video highlights as "The Not So Mean One, Dr Grinch."

He also brought a free gift for every child on the children's ward.

Dr Grinch thrilled children and parents.

Mr Swain said: "Everybody thinks of the festive period and the new year as a cheerful time for all, but in reality it can be very distressing for many young people and their families - especially those children who are suffering with illnesses, as well as those who are working tirelessly around the clock for others to provide their care, like the doctors, nurses, and carers.

"We also visited both York and Scarborough Hospitals on blood days before Christmas which was lovely and rewarding, and I enjoyed spending some time with the children and bringing them some festive cheer - rather than festive sneer, which the character is known for.

"I think everybody thinks of The Grinch as the character that hates Christmas and wants to steal it, whereas I want my version of the character to be remembered and known for giving it back to all.

"I am a huge fan of Jim Carey and have always been compared to a younger version of him since I was child.

Dr Grinch chatted with staff.

"I can impersonate him well and do all of his mannerisms and expressions as they are with me on a day to day basis."To bring this character to life is a

dream come true, and I look forward to bringing as many festive cheers and sneers to people's lives as I can locally and nationally.

"I am very thankful to my fiancée Sam Cook, who has been helping behind the scenes, and to the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals and York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity for having me, and to everyone who has supported us."

"Next year I will return with an even better costume which is already in the process of being created."