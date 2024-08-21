Novus Health: Clear skin advise for teenagers
By Donna Butler, Dermatology Nurse, Novus Health
Make time for skincare every day: Your skincare routine doesn’t have to be complicated or time-consuming. Wash your face no more than twice daily, once in the morning and once at night. Use gentle cleansing and moisturising without any harsh chemical face washes.
Eat healthy: Avoid fast food as much as possible. Instead, plan meals rich in protein, fibre, healthy fats and simple carbohydrates that won’t spike your blood sugar. For many parents and teens, this means taking time to shop and plan and prepare meals in advance, but the long-term health benefits and reduced risk of breakouts are worth the effort.
Rest: Prioritising six–ten hours of sleep nightly is essential to support your skin’s health and overall well-being. During sleep, your body heals, and cells regenerate, which is essential for maintaining overall health. Lack of sleep triggers cortisol release, leading to skin inflammation and increased acne breakouts. This is particularly common in students who stay up late for homework, hobbies or social events.
Stress management: Studies have shown that if you already have acne, stress can make it worse. Practising stress management techniques such as mindfulness, regular exercise, and taking breaks can help minimise the impact of stress on your skin.
Makeup: When a spot appears, our first instinct is to get rid of it and then conceal any trace of the offending blemish. For those with acne-prone skin, try a lightweight, water or gel-based foundation which will cover blemishes without clogging pores.
Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water is essential for overall health and can help keep your skin clear. Staying hydrated helps flush out toxins and maintain the skin’s moisture balance, reducing the likelihood of breakouts. Carry a water bottle to school and drink regularly throughout the day.
Don’t be tempted to pick or squeeze: Touching your face and squeezing spots can introduce more bacteria to your skin and cause blemishes to worsen, spread to other areas and result in scarring. What’s more, the healing process is often prolonged when spots are disturbed.
Remember, early intervention and good habits are key to preventing acne from becoming a major concern. If you find that, despite taking preventive measures, your acne persists or becomes increasingly severe, it may be time to seek professional help. NHS residents in Wakefield can ask their GP to refer them to Novus Health’s dermatologists for further evaluation and treatment options. To learn more, visit: https://novushealth.co.uk/physical-health/dermatology/