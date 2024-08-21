Novus Health: Clear skin advise for teenagers

Your skincare routine doesn't have to be complicated or time-consuming. Photo: StockAdobe

​It’s not long now until our teenagers will be packing their school bags and returning for another year of secondary school education. Heading back to school after the summer holidays can be a stressful time for many, particularly if your child is feeling self-conscious about their appearance – and nothing makes teens more self-conscious than acne. Here, the experienced dermatologists at Novus Health offer some handy tips to keep the spots at bay.

By Donna Butler, Dermatology Nurse, Novus Health

Make time for skincare every day: Your skincare routine doesn’t have to be complicated or time-consuming. Wash your face no more than twice daily, once in the morning and once at night. Use gentle cleansing and moisturising without any harsh chemical face washes.

Eat healthy: Avoid fast food as much as possible. Instead, plan meals rich in protein, fibre, healthy fats and simple carbohydrates that won’t spike your blood sugar. For many parents and teens, this means taking time to shop and plan and prepare meals in advance, but the long-term health benefits and reduced risk of breakouts are worth the effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rest: Prioritising six–ten hours of sleep nightly is essential to support your skin’s health and overall well-being. During sleep, your body heals, and cells regenerate, which is essential for maintaining overall health. Lack of sleep triggers cortisol release, leading to skin inflammation and increased acne breakouts. This is particularly common in students who stay up late for homework, hobbies or social events.

Stress management: Studies have shown that if you already have acne, stress can make it worse. Practising stress management techniques such as mindfulness, regular exercise, and taking breaks can help minimise the impact of stress on your skin.

Makeup: When a spot appears, our first instinct is to get rid of it and then conceal any trace of the offending blemish. For those with acne-prone skin, try a lightweight, water or gel-based foundation which will cover blemishes without clogging pores.

Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water is essential for overall health and can help keep your skin clear. Staying hydrated helps flush out toxins and maintain the skin’s moisture balance, reducing the likelihood of breakouts. Carry a water bottle to school and drink regularly throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t be tempted to pick or squeeze: Touching your face and squeezing spots can introduce more bacteria to your skin and cause blemishes to worsen, spread to other areas and result in scarring. What’s more, the healing process is often prolonged when spots are disturbed.

Remember, early intervention and good habits are key to preventing acne from becoming a major concern. If you find that, despite taking preventive measures, your acne persists or becomes increasingly severe, it may be time to seek professional help. NHS residents in Wakefield can ask their GP to refer them to Novus Health’s dermatologists for further evaluation and treatment options. To learn more, visit: https://novushealth.co.uk/physical-health/dermatology/