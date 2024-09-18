Novus Health: Effects of alcohol on the body’s musculoskeletal system

Too much of our favourite tipple can also have a negative impact on our bones, muscles, joints and nerves. Photo: AdobeStock

​In the run up to ‘Sober for October’, there’s a lot of helpful information out there about the effects of alcohol on our liver, kidneys and heart. But did you know that too much of our favourite tipple can also have a negative impact on our bones, muscles, joints and nerves?

By Faye Stones, Head of MSK Physiotherapy at Novus Health: Drinking too much alcohol increases risk-taking behaviour and the chance of us injuring joints, muscles and bones. Long-term heavy drinking can lead to permanent disability including alcoholic myopathy (loss of function and strength in the skeletal muscles), osteonecrosis (death of bone tissue) and neuropathy (nerve damage).

Understanding the effects of alcohol on our musculoskeletal system is the first step towards making a change. Here, the physiotherapists from Novus Health explain the damage that heavy and persistent drinking have on our bodies:

Bone Health: Chronic alcohol consumption makes it difficult to maintain strong bone density. It disrupts the balance of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin D, which play a vital role in calcium absorption, essential for strong bones. This can lead to conditions such as osteoporosis, where bones become fragile and are more likely to break. Alcohol also interferes with hormones that are crucial to bone health, such as testosterone and oestrogen.

Muscle Strength: Heavy drinking interferes with the processes our bodies use to build and repair muscle tissue. This can lead to muscle weakness and even muscle wasting over time. Alcohol can also contribute to inflammation of the muscles, making it harder for them to function properly and recover after exercise. Drinking also causes our bodies to lose water which affects how muscles work and how flexible our joints are. When we don’t have enough water in our bodies, our muscles may cramp or spasm, increasing the risk of further damage.

Joint Health: If you have osteoarthritis, alcohol can worsen its symptoms. It promotes inflammation in the body, which can increase overall pain and reduce joint mobility. For people with existing joint problems, this can significantly affect their quality of life. Keeping an eye on the immediate effects of alcohol on our nervous system, along with its impact on musculoskeletal pain is key, especially during activities where there’s a lot at stake physically.​

Physical Performance: Alcohol can significantly hinder physical performance. An immediate effect is dehydration, which can impair muscle performance and endurance, making it harder to work out effectively. Dehydration affects the body’s ability to regulate temperature and transport nutrients to muscles, leading to fatigue and reduced strength. Alcohol also disrupts our sleep patterns, which is essential for muscle repair, hormonal balance, performance and overall recovery.

While moderate alcohol consumption might not significantly affect your musculoskeletal system, excessive or long-term misuse can lead to serious problems. If you are concerned about your alcohol consumption and its effect on your health, contact your local GP.

If you live in Wakefield and suffer from musculoskeletal pain, you can refer yourself to Novus Health for free assessment and potential treatment. Simply visit https://novushealth.co.uk/physio-self-referral/