Novus Health: Exercise and your mental health - a powerful connection

​It’s no secret that exercise benefits our physical health, but its positive effects on mental health are just as important. Research shows that regular physical activity can significantly enhance mood, reduce anxiety and depression, improve cognitive function and help manage stress.

By Faye Stones, Head of MSK Physiotherapy at Novus Health: Here, we explore how physical activity impacts mental health and why it’s one of the most effective and natural ways to boost mental wellbeing. When we engage in exercise, our body releases endorphins – natural mood elevators that help reduce pain and create feelings of happiness, energy and relaxation. Physical activity also stimulates the production of serotonin – a neurotransmitter that plays a crucial role in regulating mood, anxiety and sleep – and helps lower cortisol levels, reducing stress and preventing burnout.

Studies show that regular physical activity can be as effective as medication or therapy in managing mild to moderate depression and anxiety. Aerobic activities like cycling and swimming increase heart rate and blood flow to the brain. This process promotes neuroplasticity –the brain’s ability to adapt and form new connections – helping to repair damaged brain cells and improve overall cognitive function.

Regular exercise can also boost self-esteem and body image. Many people who suffer from mental health issues often experience feelings of low self-worth. Physical activity can help combat these feelings by improving physical fitness, boosting energy levels and increasing confidence.

Physical activity allows individuals to take a break from negative thinking patterns by focusing on the present moment. This can improve mental resilience and enhance coping strategies, essential for managing stress in daily life. Mindfulness activities like yoga or tai chi can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, responsible for the body’s ‘rest and digest’ response. This reduces heart rate, lowers blood pressure and helps calm the nervous system, creating a sense of peace and relaxation.

Beyond its emotional and psychological benefits, physical activity also supports cognitive function. Exercise promotes better sleep, which is crucial for mental clarity and focus. Physical activity helps regulate the sleep cycle, leading to more restorative sleep.

Exercise is also linked to better memory and enhanced concentration. Physical activity stimulates the hippocampus, a part of the brain involved in memory and learning. Regular exercise improves memory retention and boosts problem-solving abilities, which can be particularly beneficial for people dealing with cognitive decline or mental fatigue.​

Physical activity is also an effective preventive measure for mental health issues. Studies indicate that people who engage in regular physical activity are less likely to develop mental health disorders including depression, anxiety and stress-related conditions. Even low-intensity physical activities such as walking, gardening or stretching, can offer significant benefits.

The key is to start small. Aim to incorporate physical activity into your routine at least three to four times a week to see the benefits. Whether it’s a 30-minute walk after work, a yoga class or a quick home workout, staying consistent will help improve your mental and physical health over time.