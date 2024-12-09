Novus Health: Exercising in cold weather – top 10 tips to stay safe and motivated

Layering is key - start with a moisture-wicking base layer, add an insulating layer for warmth, and finish with a breathable, wind resistant outer layer. Photo: StockAdobe

​As the days grow shorter and temperatures drop, staying active can feel more challenging, but physical activity in winter is crucial for both physical and mental health: it helps maintain cardiovascular health, keeps the immune system strong, and even helps combat seasonal depression. Here, the physiotherapists at Novus Health offer their top 10 tips for staying active in cold weather:

By Faye Stones, Head of MSK Physiotherapy for Novus Health:

1. Dress in layers: Layering is key. Start with a moisture-wicking base layer, add an insulating layer for warmth, and finish with a breathable, wind resistant outer layer.

2. Warm up indoors: Light cardio, such as jumping jacks or brisk jogging on the spot, can elevate your heart rate and increase blood flow to your muscles, reducing the risk of injury.

3. Adjust your schedule for sunlight: Adjusting your workout schedule to fit in activity during daylight hours will expose you to natural sunlight, which can boost your mood and regulate your sleep-wake cycle.

4. Take advantage of indoor options: Home workouts such as online fitness classes or active video games are a great way to keep moving. Try resistance bands and yoga mats if space is an issue.

5. Stay hydrated: You may not feel as thirsty in winter, but hydration is still essential. Dehydration can impair physical performance and recovery. Make a conscious effort to drink water, before, during and after your workout.

6. Set small, achievable goals: Achieving small goals helps us stay on track. Aim for a certain number of active minutes per day or a few workouts per week. Even a short workout is better than no workout at all.

7. Join a group or find a workout buddy: Exercising with friends can make winter workouts more enjoyable and provide extra accountability. Group activities like winter running clubs also foster a sense of community and keep you motivated.

8. Use technology to track your progress: Tracking your workouts and exercise through fitness apps and wearables can help you stay committed. Try apps with built in challenges, like steps or distance goals, for extra motivation.

9. Reward yourself: Rewarding yourself after a workout is a powerful motivator. Treat yourself to a warm bath or a good book as a post-workout reward. Having something to look forward to can make the effort feel worthwhile.

10. Remind yourself of the benefits: Staying active in winter can improve mood, boost immunity and increase energy levels. Visualising your goals, such as feeling strong and healthy by spring, can help you push through the colder months.

Consistency is key. Even small amounts of physical activity can help you feel your best all winter long. Embrace the season and enjoy the benefits that come with staying active year-round.