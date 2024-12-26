Novus Health: Lost in festive conversation? You may be suffering from hearing loss

If you or your loved ones struggled to keep up with conversation this Christmas, it may be time for a hearing check. Photo: stock.adobe.com

By Novus Health

Hearing loss is common, particularly as we get older. According to the Royal National Institute for Deaf People, more than 40 per cent of over fifties have hearing loss, rising to 70 per cent in the over seventies. Known medically as presbycusis, age-related hearing loss gradually occurs as we age and although it cannot be reversed, it can be managed well. Hearing aids are often part of the solution, together with patient education and a structured rehabilitation and management plan for each patient.

The nature of group conversation – and what better example than Christmas – is often a useful measure of how good your own hearing is, as well as that of your loved ones.

Increased background noise, unfamiliar voices, more than one person talking at any given time, not to mention the other visual stimulation at this time of year, make it more difficult for a person with hearing loss to hear, communicate and ultimately, participate in family gatherings.

Tell-tale signs that your nearest and dearest are suffering from hearing loss include:

The TV volume is far too high for most people in the room

You’re frequently asked to repeat yourself

Your loved one gives inappropriate answers to questions

Your relative removes themselves from group situations and conversations

If you found yourself struggling to engage in conversation and join in with group activities over the festive period, it may be time to get your own hearing checked. Did you:

Struggle to hear speech, especially in background noise?

Need to concentrate especially hard on the person speaking?

Feel that everything was as loud as you would expect but speech wasn’t very clear?

Work hard to hear speech at the dinner table?

Have difficulty having a conversation whilst the TV or music was on?

Find communicating with people more stressful than usual?

If so, engaging the services of a hearing loss professional is essential. A qualified audiologist will offer a hearing solution that will enable you to hear, communicate and participate once again, even in the most challenging of hearing environments like the festive season.

Whether you’re worried about hearing loss in yourself or your loved ones, it’s wise to book an appointment with an audiologist. If you live in Wakefield, you can ask your GP to refer you to Novus Health. Our experienced adult hearing loss specialists will identify whether or not you or your relative has hearing loss and what type it is. They will then tailor a bespoke hearing solution that works for you, getting you back to the hearing the world and doing the things you love.

Visit https://novushealth.co.uk/hearing-health/ to learn more about hearing health.