Novus Health: Why we all need to wear suncream (even on a dull day!)

Why we all need to wear suncream (even on a dull day!) Photo: StockAdobe

In the battle against skin cancer, suncream is one of our most effective weapons. If you’re heading abroad this summer, or just spending time pottering in the garden, applying suncream every day is an important habit to develop.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the weather gets warmer, many of us begin to take the use of sunscreen seriously. If you’re already a suncream devotee and slop on the good stuff right throughout the year, your skin will be forever grateful. For most of us, however, sun protection only crosses our minds if we’re lucky enough to be going abroad for our holidays – or perhaps during an occasional heatwave in the UK – but we should all be aiming to apply suncream every day, regardless of the weather.

So why is wearing sunscreen every day so important?

Sunburn: Sunscreen acts as a protective barrier, shielding our skin from the harmful effects of UV radiation, a primary cause of skin cancer. Regular application keeps skin moisturised and reduces the likelihood of sunburn, redness, and inflammation.​

Skin cancer: Melanoma, basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma rank among the most common forms of cancer globally. Consistent use of sunscreen, especially with a high sun protection factor (SPF) significantly reduces the risk of developing skin cancer.

Premature aging: UV radiation not only heightens the risk of skin cancer but also accelerates skin aging, leading to wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots. By protecting the skin from UV damage, sunscreen helps maintain a youthful complexion.

Preventing damage on dull days: Even on cloudy days and during the winter months, UV radiation is still present. Like brushing teeth or washing your face, applying sunscreen should become part of your daily routine.

It’s worth taking a leaf out of the famous Australian ‘Slip, Slop, Slap’ sun safety approach to preventing skin cancer, which encouraged people to:

Slip on sun-protective clothing: choose loose-fitting, dark clothing or buy clothing with an ultraviolet protection factor number on the label. Keep sleeves and hemlines long.

Slop on the sunscreen: choose a broad-spectrum suncream with an SPF 30+ which safeguards against UVA and UVB rays. Apply generously 15 minutes before going outdoors to allow it to sink in and start working. Reapply every two hours or more frequently if swimming.

Slap on a hat: wide-brimmed is best as this can also help to protect your neck and shoulders as well as the face and ears.

In more recent years, the slogan was expanded to include:

Seek shade: staying under a tree or umbrella can reduce exposure to UV radiation.

Slide on sunglasses: UV radiation can lead to eye complaints such as cataracts and cancers on the surface of the eye. Buying a pair of wrap-around sunglasses with proper UV protection is a worthwhile investment.

If you’re an NHS patient living in Wakefield and you’re concerned about signs of skin cancer, don’t delay. Ask your GP to refer you to Novus Health dermatology today.