Number of Covid cases in Wakefield district has decreased on last week

The figures show that for the latest set of weekly data (between 11 and 17 August) Wakefield’s positive case rate has decreased from the previous week – from 374.6 to 354.5 positive cases (per 100,000 population).

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We are pleased to see cases decrease this week. But please remain cautious – our rates still remain higher than the national average. We ask that everyone please considers their own risk and play their part to help keep ourselves and others safe.”

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “Although a decline in our local rates is good news, there were sadly three Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals in the last week and our sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have died.

Wakefield

“We urge people to remain cautious, kind and think of others who might be vulnerable and I am also urging you to get fully vaccinated as soon as you can.

“To limit the spread of the virus, our advice to residents continues to be:

Getting both doses of vaccine without delay. There are a range of walk-in sessions available, you can find out more here

If you have COVID-19 symptoms (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) you must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you must self-isolate and arrange a PCR test immediately. The self-isolation rules do not change until 16 August.

Limit the number of people you mix with who are not in your household. Where possible, meet people outdoors or in well-ventilated places.

Continue to wear a face-covering in indoor public places or on public transport.”

There are currently 83 COVID-19 patients being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, compared to 77 the previous week.

Jo Webster, Chief Officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “COVID-19 cases in the Wakefield district are still higher than the national average, so it’s important that we all continue to be cautious by wearing face coverings in busy places, meeting outside when possible, and getting vaccinated.

“All those aged 16 and 17 can now receive their Pfizer vaccine. You can have your vaccination at one of the walk-in centres across the Wakefield district - find out the locations at bit.ly/GrabAJabWF.”

Wakefield Council is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation across the district with effective monitoring to map relevant data and spot trends, which acts as an early warning system.

Working with partners, Wakefield Council has been actively supporting the businesses and communities affected by the previous outbreaks to limit any spread, as well as working closely with partners and local communities to try and ensure everyone knows the symptoms and how to access testing.

The Council is asking all residents to play their part by regularly taking a COVID-19 test. To find out how to get a COVID-19 test, visit https://buff.ly/3uWIBvY

From Monday 23 August, mobile testing units will be based at the following locations:

South Elmsall Market: 9am-3pm Monday 23, Wednesday 25, and Thursday 26 August.

Wakefield Sports and Social Club: 9am-3pm Monday 23 August to Friday 27 August.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 9am-3pm Wednesday 25 August and Friday 27 August.

Wakefield Trinity RLFC: 9am-3pm Monday 23, Tuesday 24, Thursday 26 and Friday 27 August.

Holywell Lane Day Centre, Castleford - 9am-3pm Monday 23 August to Friday 27 August.

More information about our testing offer can be found here.

The dashboard published today (Monday 23 August) shows the available data up to 17 August.

The Council would like residents to help improve this briefing in the future. To share your opinions, please take part in this short survey at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/C19BriefingSurvey