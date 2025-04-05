Number of fast food outlets in Wakefield above national average

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The number of fast food outlets in Wakefield is well above the average across England, new figures show.

The Obesity Health Alliance, a coalition of 60 health organisations, said fast food outlets are "flooding" neighbourhoods and harming health, especially in more deprived areas.

Analysis of Food Standards Agency data by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities shows there were 532 fast food units in Wakefield in February 2024.

With a population of some 361,800 people, it meant the area had a rate of 147 fast food places per 100,000 people – well above the national average of 116 per 100,000.

OHID noted that while not all fast food is unhealthy, it is typically high in saturated fat, salt and calories.

For this analysis, fast food was defined as food that is "energy dense and available quickly, usually via a counter service and for consumption on or off the premise".

The figures also reveal significant disparity by deprivation level, as the country's most deprived areas had 147 fast food restaurants per 100,000 people, while the least deprived had just 73 per 100,000.

Regionally, London and the North West both had the highest rate (138 per 100,000), while the lowest was in the South East (92 per 100,000).

Katharine Jenner, OHA director, said: "Fast-food outlets are flooding our neighbourhoods, shaping our diets, and harming our health – especially in the most deprived areas, where there are twice as many fast-food outlets as in wealthier areas.

"Despite councils' best efforts to curb this, major fast-food corporations frequently challenge and overturn local decisions."

She added: "Research shows that children growing up in areas saturated with fast-food outlets are more likely to develop unhealthy eating habits, putting their health at risk.

"While the Government has introduced measures to restrict takeaways where children socialise, much more needs to be done."

She said changes to planning laws and advertising policies, alongside support for healthier food options, are "essential if we are to reclaim our streets and protect public health".

Separate figures based on the most recent Sport England data show 31% of adults in Wakefield were estimated to be obese in 2022-23, above the national level of 26%.

Meanwhile, 23% of the area's children in year 6 were obese in 2023-24 – also slightly higher than the national average of 22%.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "This government is tackling the obesity crisis across the country and has taken action to give councils stronger powers to block new fast-food outlets near schools.

"We're also cracking down on junk food adverts on TV and online."

They added: "Through our 10-Year Health Plan, we will shift focus from sickness to prevention, reducing the burden of obesity on the economy and the NHS."