Oliver's Army: School pals rally round to support friend Oliver Stephenson as nine-year-old's cancer returns

The Pontefract community is coming together once again after the devastating news that Oliver Stephenson, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer four years ago, relapsed just before Christmas.

Oliver, from Ackworth, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, an aggressive and complex cancer, when he was four years old in 2020.

Oliver, who turned nine on Boxing Day, had been in remission for just over four years after enduring endless treatment the first time around including surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, transplant, immunotherapy and then trips to New York to receive the Bivalent vaccine.

He took part in a treatment trial in the US after fundraising generated donations of £300,000 and he was given the all-clear in 2021.

Just before Christmas, Oliver sadly relapsed with neuroblastoma and is undergoing more treatment.

He’s now undergoing more chemotherapy, which will initially last for three or four months to see how the tumours respond.

Ever supportive, Oliver’s school, Outwood Primary Academy Bell Lane, has jumped into action with staff, parents and pupils fundraising to help Oliver and his family – including two teachers braving the shave!

Victoria Mees, Oliver’s Year 4 teacher, and Samantha Hemmingway, Oliver’s brother Alfie’s Year 3 teacher, will be having their hair shaved in the school playground on January 27 at 3pm.

School principal, Rebecca Pattinson, said: "When we received the devastating news that Oliver's cancer had returned, the whole of the Bell Lane team wanted to support Oliver and his incredible family.

"When Mrs Hemingway and Miss Mees came to me and said they wanted to shave their heads, in front of both the children and our families, I was in awe and incredibly proud to work with such amazing people.

"The whole school, including the children, want to raise as much money as possible for this amazing cause.

"At Outwood Primary Academy Bell Lane, we refer to ourselves as 'Team Bell Lane' and each member of our community is committed to our family.

"I am incredibly proud to be a part of the Bell Lane family.

"The whole academy has shown kindness, compassion and are determined to do their own small part to support Oliver's Army.

"What a team to lead!"

To donate to Oliver’s fundraising, visit the JustGiving page here.