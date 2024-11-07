Ossett football manager praises hospital care at Pinderfields following five facial fractures
James, 40, was playing for rugby league club Thornhill Trojans when he got a high tackle and was injured by an elbow to his face in May 2022, which left him with fractures to his eye socket, cheek bone and nose.
James, who is most known for his long non-league footballing career with stints playing for Emley, Ossett United, and Liversedge, was recently appointed the first team football manager for Ossett United last month.
James said: “The care from start to finish, from arriving at A&E to my surgery, was exemplary.
“Every member of staff I encountered was friendly, helpful, and supportive during what was a very stressful experience. They really put me at ease—and they didn’t do a bad job on my face either!”
James underwent surgery just one week, on May 23, 2022 after his initial admission, which came as a great relief.
Mr Sunil Sah, Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon who cared for James, said: “We aim as a team to treat all patients effectively and provide the best quality of care as well as a smooth patient journey.”
James added: “When I was discharged, the staff made it clear that I should get in touch immediately if I had any issues. The swelling went down within a week, and I was back at work just a week after surgery.
“I’m really grateful for the immediate care and support I’ve had from the NHS. I think I’ll stick to football from now on!”