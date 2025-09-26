'Our council stands for fairness, humanity and respect': Council tax to be scrapped for terminally ill

Councillors have voted in favour of sparing terminally ill residents from paying council tax.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council unanimously agreed to review the financial support they offer to people with less than 12 months to live.

The move comes after end-of-life charity Marie Curie called for councils across England to offer more financial help to terminally ill residents and their loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour councillor David Pickersgill, who proposed the motion, said: “Suspending council tax for terminally ill people means they will face one less financial burden during an already unimaginably difficult time.”

County Hall, Wakefield.

Seconding the motion at a full council meeting on Wednesday, Normanton councillor Daniel Wilton said: “Terminally ill people face unimaginable physical, emotional and financial burdens – council tax should not be one of them.

“This motion is not about charity.

“It is about dignity for those at the end of life.

“It is about recognising that those in their final months should not be worrying about bills, but spending precious time with their loved ones.

“If this motion is passed, we will come forward with fuller details of a Wakefield scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let us pass this motion today and send a clear message that our council stands for fairness, humanity and respect.”

Conservative leader Nadeem Ahmed backed the motion, saying: “It’s the right thing to do.”

In June this year, Manchester City Council became the first in England to offer full exemption for people with a terminal illness after working closely with Marie Curie.

More than 300 people die in poverty every day in the UK, according to the charity’s Dying in Poverty 2024 report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Fraser, (Labour, Wrenthorpe and Outwood West), said other authorities across the country we were also introducing similar schemes.

He said: “We know that life is often more expensive when you have got a terminal illness – extra heating, specialist diets, medical travel, adaptations – costs mount quickly.

“Add the rising cost of living and too many people are being pushed into poverty at the end of their lives.

“Other council’s have shown leadership on this issue.

“This council now has a chance to join the momentum .

“We can make a clear commitment to support the people of Wakefield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Medford (Labour, Normanton), said: “I’m so glad we are discussing this today.

“In the future, I wonder if we could go a bit further and urge utility companies – Yorkshire Water perhaps – to follow the lead.”